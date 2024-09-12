Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
ACP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 286,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,313. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
