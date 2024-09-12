Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

ACP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 286,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,313. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

