Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 213,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,901. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

