Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.47. 213,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,901. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
