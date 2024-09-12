abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from abrdn National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 26,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

