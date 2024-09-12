Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance
ASO stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.
Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
