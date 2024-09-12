Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-6.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.750-6.500 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

