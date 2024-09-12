Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 210,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in eBay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 441,278 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $60.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

