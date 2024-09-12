Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,902 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $478.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.05 and a 200 day moving average of $418.76. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $490.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.