Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 3,341 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 70,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,366,640.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,819.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $211.25 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

