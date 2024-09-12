Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 5,723 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $185.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $193.63. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

