Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $21.77 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $766.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $882.05 and its 200 day moving average is $934.57. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

