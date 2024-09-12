Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.03.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

