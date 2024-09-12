ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

ACVA opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 61,666 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,148,837.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,239 shares in the company, valued at $172,122.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,300 shares of company stock worth $9,395,856. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

