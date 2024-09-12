Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Up 7%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Adacel Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Adacel Technologies
Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors in North and South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Canada, Estonia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Services segments.
