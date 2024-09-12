Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 10,476 Shares of Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $232,462.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,864,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,566,783.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 170 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $3,775.70.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,785 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $313,746.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,058 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $251,016.60.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,863 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,092.82.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $276,166.17.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

