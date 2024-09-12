Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 3.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. 99,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,484,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after buying an additional 8,426,580 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,912,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,709 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after acquiring an additional 850,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 722,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

