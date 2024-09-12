Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $4.63-4.68 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $586.55. 4,373,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.86.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

