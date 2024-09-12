Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.63-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,797. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
