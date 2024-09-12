Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.63-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.60 billion.

ADBE stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,797. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $260.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $606.86.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

