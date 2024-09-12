Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.6% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.83 and last traded at $138.92. 7,855,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 60,969,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a PE ratio of 220.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

