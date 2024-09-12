AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Skye Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SKYE. Craig Hallum began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Skye Bioscience Price Performance

SKYE opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Analysts expect that Skye Bioscience, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skye Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.