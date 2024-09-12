AdvisorShares Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,280,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,554,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistagen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 3,421.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair raised Vistagen Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTGN

Vistagen Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.