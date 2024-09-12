AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $406,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Ball by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth $50,193,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

