AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $435,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $102.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

