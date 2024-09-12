AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $420,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.