AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$10.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGF.B. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Cybele Negris bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,433.50. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. Also, Director Cybele Negris purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.96 per share, with a total value of C$29,433.50. Insiders purchased a total of 54,185 shares of company stock valued at $432,663 in the last three months. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$504.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

