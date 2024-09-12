AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives C$10.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.96.
Several research firms have issued reports on AGF.B. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank set a C$10.75 target price on shares of AGF Management and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AGF Management
Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management
AGF Management Stock Performance
Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$504.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.