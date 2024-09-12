AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 13,247.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $5,065,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

