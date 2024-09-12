AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGNC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after buying an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after acquiring an additional 253,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,215,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

