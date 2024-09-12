AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,985 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 16.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 96,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $185.94 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

