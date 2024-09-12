AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

