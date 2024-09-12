AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GSK by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GSK opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

