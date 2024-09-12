AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.6% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.91.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $16,843,806 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $474.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.85 and a one year high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

