Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0016

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $857,754.86 and $145.10 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,287.11 or 0.39886330 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

