Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

