AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Acquires 34 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($196.08).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Roger Stott bought 35 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.81).

On Thursday, July 11th, Roger Stott purchased 39 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £151.71 ($198.39).

AJ Bell Price Performance

LON AJB traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 439.50 ($5.75). The stock had a trading volume of 394,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.32. The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,167.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.98. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 241.60 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 483.50 ($6.32). The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJ Bell

About AJ Bell

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.