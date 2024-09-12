Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 11,037,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 23,429,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Alba Mineral Resources
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
