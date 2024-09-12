Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Alerus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $416.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

