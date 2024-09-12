Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises 8.6% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned 2.05% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at $664,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.