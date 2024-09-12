Algorand Price Tops $0.13 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $21.35 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00040620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,243,456,652 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

