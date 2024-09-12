Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after purchasing an additional 819,019 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BABA opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

