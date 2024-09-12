Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Euroseas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 57.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euroseas will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

