Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.65.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 571.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

