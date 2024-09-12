Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.148 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of QVAL stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile
