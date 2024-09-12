ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Get ALPS Active REIT ETF alerts:

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 14,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.