Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $6.38

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.38, but opened at $6.53. Altimmune shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2,874,058 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $503.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altimmune by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

