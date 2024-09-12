Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.85

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 52596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.
Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 206.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0539234 earnings per share for the current year.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
