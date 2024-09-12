Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.85

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 52596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 250.01, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.71 million, a PE ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 206.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0539234 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.