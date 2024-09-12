Altman Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 32,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,265,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

