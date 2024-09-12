Altman Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 301.8% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 213.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $253.53 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 478.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.61.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

