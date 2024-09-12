Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Altman Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

FLJP stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

