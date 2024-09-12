Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
