Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.13 EPS

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

