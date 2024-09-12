Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $183.54 and last traded at $184.23. 8,117,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,209,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.