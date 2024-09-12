American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,011,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 630,330 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of TJX Companies worth $331,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

