American Century Companies Inc. Has $280.81 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Equinix worth $280,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $867.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.